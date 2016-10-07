The Park Crescent in Marylebone launched with art exhibition

The former Marylebone home of Napoleon Bonaparte’s brother is one of the units at The Park Crescent hosting an apartments-and-art exhibition.

Six properties at the Grade I listed site, London’s only royal crescent, have been turned into a £100million showcase to mark the main launch at the homes developed by Amazon Property.

The houses are graced with works by Alexander Calder, Salvador Dali, Marc Chagall, Joan Miro, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Victor Vasarely, Robert Rauschenberg and Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition will run until Sunday, October 23, with viewing by either invitation or appointment.

Artworks adorn the walls of one of the living rooms

The Park Crescent was designed by John Nash and built by Henry Peto in 1812-1820 as luxurious residences for the family and friends of Prince George, The Prince Regent.

Many were converted into offices in the late 20th century until they were purchased by Amazon in 2013 and restored to residential use providing two to four-bedroom duplex, mezzanine and lateral residences.

The art exhibition will showcase 200 works with each of the six properties having a different theme.

Amazon Property director Chris Lanitis said: “For the main launch of The Park Crescent we have created six stunning apartments-and-art residences that showcase the very best in luxury and interior design and artwork by world-renowned and young up-and-coming artists.

One of the pieces displayed in one of the bathrooms

“One of the key unique and sought-after features of The Park Crescent are the high ceilings and large principal rooms which lend themselves to providing a stunning canvas for displaying important works of art.”

Fellow director Charles Gourgey said: “In our view this is the most exceptional, unique and exciting property launch in London this year.

“Visitors to the launch will have the opportunity to view previously unseen dressed residences and view beautiful works of art in our ‘mini-frieze’ showcase created by our art curator House Of The Nobleman.

“In addition, guests can tour the eight acres of private gardens whose landscaping is modelled on Buckingham Palace.”

The exhibition is being held in six of the apartments

The apartments at The Park Crescent range from 1,429sq ft to 4,127sq ft in size, with ceilings up to 3.8m high, and they each have a reception room overlooking the scheme’s eight acres private gardens and the 410 acres of Regent’s Park.

The lateral apartments at The Park Crescent are available for immediate occupation, with prices starting at £3,950,000.

To register an interest to see the art exhibition and view the residences, contact Knight Frank on 020 7861 5321 or Aston Chase on 020 7724 4724.

