A high-flyer is being sought to run what will become one of London’s highest restaurants on the Isle Of Dogs.

Developer Galliard Homes wants the venue to run across two floors on level 43 and 44 of its Baltimore Wharf centrepiece high-rise. It is officially called Arena tower but is known locally as Baltimore Tower.

Both floors feature large outdoor terraces with views across Canary Wharf and the City.

The restaurant will be 6,000sq ft in total with double height windows on the upper floor.

It will join the growing number of sky-high restaurants in the capital – including the recently opened Bokan , on the 37th-39th floors of the new Novotel flagship in Marsh Wall.

Baltimore Wharf is a development by Galliard Homes, Frogmore and O’Shea of one, two and three-bedroom homes.

There are 400 properties within the tower – which are all sold – and a further 6,000 homes in development in the immediate surroundings of the building.

Leisure property agents Shelley Sandzer having been instructed to market the rooftop restaurant unit.

