Estate agents from Oliver Jaques will be hoping Ted Cheeseman brings the house down at The O2.

The firm, which has an office in Surrey Quays, has thrown its support behind the Bermondsey boxer, signing a deal to sponsor him for the next two years.

Cheeseman will be wearing the firm’s logo when he steps into the ring as part of the David Haye-Tony Bellew undercard on Saturday, March 4.

Oliver Jaques managing director Nicola Heard said: “Having grown up, lived and worked in Bermondsey all my life, attending Aylwin Girls’ School in Southwark Park Road, I am very much a local girl

“As such, Oliver Jaques and myself pride ourselves on being part of the local community and, as a local business celebrating over 30 years in the area, we think it’s important to give something back and help encourage young people to pursue their dreams.

“We were delighted to be able to support fellow local boy Ted and proud be his main sponsor for the next two years.”

The 21-year-old super-welterweight has won all seven of his professional fights (six by knock out) and Nicola and her team will be ringside to cheer him on in his next bout in North Greenwich.

His opponent has yet to be revealed but the event will be aired on Sky Sports Box Office.

Cheddar, as his promoter Eddie Hearn refers to him, was last seen beating Lloyd Ellett in November in an eliminator for the English super-welterweight title at Wembley’s SSE Arena.

