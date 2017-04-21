Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been touted as London’s tallest hotel and it may also be home to the UK’s loftiest set of beehives.

Novotel London Canary Wharf officially opened on Wednesday, April 19 standing at 127 metres high and offering 360 degree views of the capital.

Visitors can enjoy sites such as The Shard, Olympic Park and Greenwich Park from the top floors at Bokan 37 restaurant, 38 bar and 39 roof terrace and then spend the night in one of 313 rooms.

Sharing the views on floor 39 are a set of beehives that will produce honey for guests.

They may not have far to fly to find some fellow wildlife as the £90million hotel is also the first of the AccorHotels 33 UK locations to contain a vegetable garden and will aim to use eco-friendly food and products from local suppliers and short supply chains.

Bosses said the recycling of cooking oil, general waste, soap and bottled bathroom products will be done as standard.

The company is aiming to achieve an Excellent rating in BREEAM - the world’s leading sustainability assessment method for masterplanning projects, infrastructure and buildings.

Measures include installing a combined heat power system that will contribute to a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions and a light regulation system that adjusts the level of light according to the time of day and season.

AccorHotels UK and Ireland managing director Thomas Dubaere said: “This unique hotel is a shining example of our ambition to create innovative, guest-focused, sustainable accommodation that caters for the changing requirements of the modern-day guest as well as providing first-rate services for the local population.”

The opening creates around 150 jobs, ranging from managerial roles to receptionists, bar and restaurant staff.

But don’t expect to find any sat behind a reception desk as it has been replaced with check-in via iPads.

Guests will have the choice of standard rooms or 26 individually-designed suites, as well as nine meeting rooms, a gym, swimming pool, sauna and free Wi-Fi.

