Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newham and Greenwich have become hotspots for property renovation according to Plentific .

The online home service marketplace analysed planning application statistics from 2015 and 2017 to see where DIY was on the increase in the capital.

Barking and Dagenham topped the table for London and nationally with a massive 114% increase in property renovation applications over the two years.

Newham came second of 33 London boroughs with a 40.8% increase and Greenwich came in ninth with a 17.85% rise.

In contrast Tower Hamlets saw a 17.92% drop in applications, meaning fewer home owners were applying to renovate their properties there.

Nationally commuter hotspots Luton and Milton Keynes came second and third with rises of 59% and 54% respectively.

Plentific used development application statistics taken from Gov.uk, running from October 2014 to September 2015 and October 2016 to September 2017.

Householder developments cover activities that need planning permission, rather than only renovations and include extensions, conservatories, loft conversions, dormer windows, alterations, garages, carports or outbuildings, swimming pools, walls, fences, domestic vehicular accesses including footway crossovers, granny annexes, porches and satellite dishes.

Spokesperson for Plentific Stephen Jury said: “We’ve seen a large increase in demand for bigger renovation projects in many areas over the last two years.

“With house prices seeing substantial rise in recent times, the logical option for many homeowners is to stay and improve, rather than move.

“For others, moving up the ladder might not be an option due to price, so they must instead think about expanding their current home.

“The fact is, many homeowners now look at a large garden, garage, or loft as an opportunity to renovate, with the majority thinking of it as an investment in the future value of a property.

“Plus, with the boom in property prices, there are also plenty of property developers looking at opportunities from making profit from renovations.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook