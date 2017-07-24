Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newham Council-owned developer Red Door Ventures has been granted planning permission to convert East Ham Old Fire Station into seven private rented flats and a commercial unit.

Built in 1913 the Grade II listed station forms part of the civic complex of buildings developed for the former East Ham council.

The layout lends itself to residential use as it originally housed firemen on its first and second floors.

Red Door Ventures will convert it into five one-bedroom flats and two two-beds.

The ground floor engine room, which once housed the fire engines, will be restored and opened as a café or restaurant.

The original doors on High Street South were replaced some time ago with PVC windows and sliding doors. These will be removed and replaced with four walnut timber double doors, inspired by the originals.

Work is expected to start on site in November and be completed in summer 2018.

Red Door Ventures managing director Kent Taylor said: “With three developments already launched and a further 12 due to start on site in the next year, we are in an extremely strong position for the rest of the year and into 2018.”

Mayor of Newham Sir Robin Wales launched Red Door Ventures in 2014 to build at least 6,000 new homes in east London over the next few years.

They will all be available for residents at market rent with tenancies of up to five years and furniture and soft furnishing packs.

Money made from the properties will be invested into services.

