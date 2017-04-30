Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Developer Mount Anvil has launched its Royal Docks West scheme, a 19-storey tower containing 105 studio, one, two and three-bedroom homes in Newham. The development, which also includes retail space and landscaped gardens is located three minutes from Custom House DLR station, which will also be served by Crossrail from December 2018.

Designed by British architects EPR, Royal Docks West takes its inspiration, we’re told, from Victorian Docklands ,making use of brick with strong, clean-lines.

Prices at Royal Docks West start at £385,000 for a studio apartment with completions scheduled for autumn or winter 2018.

All apartments have balconies from which residents can enjoy either views over the water or towards Canary Wharf and the City.

Inside, architects Johnson Ribolla have created schemes inspired by the docks. Kitchens feature two-tone handle-less units and Smeg integrated appliances as well as composite stone worktops, with satin chrome ironmongery and timber effect luxury Amtico flooring.

The bedrooms offer full height windows, plush carpeting and fitted wardrobes, while bathrooms have small format wall tiles with feature terra cotta grouting and concealed shelving.

Mount Anvil sales director Jon Hall said: “Royal Docks West offers the opportunity to be part of the extraordinary regeneration underway in the Royal Docks, but it’s the exceptional quality of life available here that will appeal to many buyers.

“Crossrail will ensure the new homes, commercial and retail space here will be an excellent investment, but it’s the range of sporting facilities and lifestyle amenities – and the proximity to London’s financial and business centres that will make this one of London’s most popular neighbourhoods.

“Early adopters are already buying in, demonstrated by the accelerating house price rises.”

Part of that growth is driven by the prospect of billions of pounds of investment into local regeneration schemes following on from the part played by Newham in the delivery of the Olympic Games.

Nearby, China is pumping significant money into its ABP project, slated to become Londond’s third financial centre in addition to Canary Wharf and the City and, potentially, ensuring the area’s prosperity for decades to come.

In the immediate term, however, buyers can enjoy a range of transport links offering connections to the Wharf in around 30 minutes and The O2 via the Emirates Air Line cable car .

