An estate agent has given Monopoly a makeover more than 80 years after it launched in the UK.

Barratt London has updated the game to reflect 2016 prices and another version looking at the most affordable boroughs.

The two cheapest squares remain the same but Old Kent Road in Southwark has gone up from £60 to £523,000 and Whitechapel Road in Tower Hamlets from £60 to £536,606.

When the game launched in 1935 Mayfair was the most expensive of the 22 squares at £400. It has retained the top spot but now with a price tag of £3,092,166.

But some of the locations have seen themselves reclassified and moved to new positions on the board due to prices changes.

Park Lane’s £1.3 million price tag sees it fall from second highest to 14th on the list while Whitehall, Vine Street and Piccadilly are the biggest climbers at today’s property prices.

In the city, Fleet Street, formerly a middling property in the red cluster, would find itself dropping down next to Northumberland Road in Westminster and Euston Road in central London as a light blue property, now with a comparatively low price tag of just over £500,000.

Vine Street and Whitehall, both in Westminster, would find themselves shooting up towards the top, their average house prices coming in at £1,970,000 and £1,692,000 respectively.

Here's the new ranking of London house prices by area, from the least to the most expensive:

The version looking at the most affordable boroughs shows the cheapest brown squares now filled by Barking at £296,989 and Bexley at £350,942.

Newham takes a pale blue square at £403,842, Greenwich orange at £461,957, Tower Hamlets yellow at £601,449, and Hackney blue at £659,868.

You can collect an average salary of £27,351 as you pass GO, will have to dish out £592 for landing on the Electricity Company square but there is, amazingly, still free parking on one of the corners.

A spokesperson from Barratt London, said: “While the prospect of buying a London property for as little as £60 was never realistic, we can see how the different areas from the game have fared over time in terms of property value.

"One thing that is for sure is that all of the properties from the original game are now costing between £500,000 and £3m making them unattainable for most people, especially first time buyers.”

