A collection of 37 apartments has been released for sale in Bow as part of phase two of the Merchants Walk development.

The New Collection is comprised of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments aimed at professionals in and around Canary Wharf and first-time buyers.

Built by housing association Peabody, the homes are a 20-30 minute walk or eight-minute cycle ride from the estate via the revitalised Limehouse Cut and Poplar.

The location in within Zone 2 and also allows for a variety of ways to travel into the city with the DLR from nearby Devons Road station connecting you to Canary Wharf in seven minutes, Stratford in six minutes and Bank in 17 minutes.

Peabody sales and marketing director Sarah Butler said: “Our mantra for this development is ‘Walk it, Work it, Live it’ and the location of Merchants Walk reflects this lifestyle entirely.

“We always strive to meet the needs of our buyers, in this case it is those working in Canary Wharf or the heart of the city.”

The apartments all have an open-plan design with balconies and terraces and are surrounded by a landscaped outdoor area.

They are equipped with high quality appliances and fittings from Bosch, Grohe and Villeroy and Boch and there is optional secure private parking and underground cycle storage.

Set within the Olympic regeneration zone, the surrounding area is changing rapidly with dining out available via The Widow’s Son, Galvanisers Union and the Modern Wing Chi Chef and Westfield Stratford City and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park within a short train ride.

Prices at Merchants Walk start from £375,000 for a one bedroom apartment.

Buyers can register their interest by calling 020 3369 8670 or visiting the website here .

