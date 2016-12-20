Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A topping out ceremony has completed the construction of 17 new homes for rent in Plaistow.

The Mayor of Newham Sir Robin Wales and other dignitaries placed the final bricks at Libra Road, a former derelict brownfield site. It is being transformed by Red Door Ventures into a development of one and two bedroom apartments.

The pioneering council-owned company was created to build at least 3,000 new homes in Newham and beyond over the next few years. All the homes will be available for residents at market rent and profits will be reinvested in more affordable homes and council services.

It has already completed 36 homes quick-build, pre-fabricated homes at The Tanneries development in Stratford and refurbished six former firemens’ cottages at Nelson Street in East Ham.

Libra Road has been designed by award winning architects Bell Phillips and been built by HG Construction to create a three sided cul de sac.

The homes are expected to launch to the market in March 2017 with tenants offered a range of packages to furnish their property for an additional fee and longer tenancies of up to five years.

Sir Robin said: “One of the promises I made this year as part of the New Deal for Newham was to deliver more homes. Red Door Ventures has made incredible strides in 2016 in providing this. The company has increased the number of high quality properties in Newham as well as making a commercial return for the council, which can be invested in other services.

“I am proud of what the company has achieved so far and I am confident next year their rapidly increasing portfolio of properties will develop even further. It is great to see the progress made on this high quality development in Plaistow and I look forward to seeing the finished apartments early next year.”

Chair of Red Door Ventures Lesley-Anne Alexander said planning applications had now been submitted for a further 423 units, including the largest scheme to date in East Ham.

