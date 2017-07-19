Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Energy comparison service Make It Cheaper is on a mission – to put a smile on the face of every British business.

It’s a motto that can be found dotted all over its website and, according to strategic partnerships manager Keavy Larkin, it’s also pasted around the company’s offices near to Tower Hill.

But, rather than a collection of empty words, Make It Cheaper really believes it can help its customers by saving them money on energy, insurance, phone, broadband and water bills.

Founded in 2007, the firm, which supported The Wharf Property Awards 2017 as a category sponsor, set out to save British companies £1billion.

Keavy said it was close to achieving that after a decade in business.

She said: “It’s about making sure these companies are on the best deal possible, so they can put money back into their businesses and it’s also about providing excellent customer service. That’s what sets us apart.

“It’s usually new businesses that need the most help. The might not be making profit for the first few months and things can be a bit touch and go, and they want to make savings.

“We do plenty of work with bigger companies too, like factories and hospitals.

“People don’t have the time to be fishing around looking at each energy deal. That’s where we come in.

“On average, it takes 20 minutes to talk to one of our agents on the phone. After that we can sort it all out for the customer and they can get on with running their business.”

She added: “We have a Book Of Smiles. We take testimonials from customers every time we identify a really good story, where someone is using the money they’ve saved to put it back into their business.

“We collect the stories and put it in our book.

“It’s a really big motivation, not only for the agents but also on the operational side. It’s important to feel like you’re doing something for someone’s benefit.”

Stories collected include the RSPCA’s North Wiltshire branch where staff put the savings made towards an animal welfare centre in Swindon and a social club in north Yorkshire that now has enough money to revamp the local village hall in Thirsk.

So what do the next 10 years look like for Make It Cheaper?

Keavy said: “It depends quite a lot on the political climate. Obviously we don’t know what’s going to happen with Brexit and how that will effect energy prices, but it probably won’t make them cheaper.

“I think more people will start looking to switch providers and get the best deal they can.

“We’re also seeing more interest in green energy.

“We’ve already started to work with one wind power provider and I think we’re going to see even more interest in renewable and sustainable energy in the next few years.

“People are becoming more aware. They are realising they have more control, and picking a provider isn’t just something you can’t do anything about. People should know the power they have to choose.”

