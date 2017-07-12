Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A luxurious £2.9milion penthouse inspired by Sydney’s superpads is on the market in Stratford.

The Platinum Penthouse is a 2,820sq ft home aimed at those who like to relax and do their entertaining al fresco.

A 750sq ft decked terrace offers views of Canary Wharf, the City, Stratford and the London Stadium and is equivalent in size to a conventional two-bedroom flat.

Runway lighting along the perimeter emphasises the vast open space which is designed around a central kitchen and cocktail bar. It features a marble tiled professional chef’s barbecue, oven, champagne fridge and bar stools.

On one side is a heated spa pool with programmable massage jets and on the other a lounge and dining area.

Step inside and the 2.7m-high ceilings and six additional balconies allow additional views of the capital.

It is set 276ft above ground across the entire top 28th floor of the 202-flat Stratford Riverside development by Weston Homes.

Bosses said it was inspired by the Australian homes of celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett to maximise scope for entertaining.

Access to the Stratford penthouse is via a high speed passenger lift, with its own passcode, which opens onto a private lobby.

Custom made double doors open into the entrance hall, which features an intricate marble floor.

More double doors lead into the main reception room, which has coffered ceilings, Dora Grey slab-marble flooring and is bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows, opening onto two balconies.

The salon living area has a large TV screen, feature fireplace, bespoke joinery and velvet L-shaped sofas with a neighbouring eight-10 seat dining area.

A fully fitted Oakwood designer kitchen and breakfast room has a central island with six-seat breakfast bar, bespoke units and integrated Siemens appliances including a full height Champagne/wine display fridge.

The second reception room has sofas, a TV screen and library style bespoke shelving.

The silver, grey and taupe colours of the penthouse interior were inspired by the metallic facades of Canary Wharf and designed by Oz Lancaster of OS Designs Ltd.

It took a team of 60 engineers, craftsmen and designers some six months to fit out the home, with 10tonnes of marble, bespoke fittings and specially commissioned artwork and furniture.

The master suite was inspired by the interiors of the Armani Milan Hotel and a Gstaad Ski Lodge with a one tonne solid marble open fireplace, walk-in dressing room and opens onto the spa pool area.

More water awaits in the marble master bathroom, designed around a freestanding bathtub and featuring a quadruple-sized walk-in rainfall shower.

There are two further bedroom suites, both with deep fitted built-in wardrobes and en suite bathrooms.

A utility room, guest cloakroom and three storage rooms/cabinets complete the penthouse accommodation.

Weston Homes chairman and chief executive Bob Weston said: “No other penthouse in London merges indoor and outdoor living in such spectacular fashion and offers the purchaser such an unrivalled range of outside entertaining spaces and facilities.

“With its Sydney-like outside barbecue, cocktail bar and spa pool the penthouse brings flair and star quality to east London.”

Residents of The Platinum Penthouse will have access to the Stratford Riverside amenities which include manned concierge, on-site gymnasium, seventh floor resident’s roof garden and secure underground parking.

Contact Weston Homes on 01279 873 300.

