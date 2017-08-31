Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The dream home for a Londoner is a large house in the countryside that is just down the road from their mum, according to a new survey.

Research carried out by door and window manufacturer Origin suggests those living in the capital long for a quieter life in a four-bedroom detached house surrounded by fields and worth the very specific amount of £594,237.

Must-have features in this “forever home” include a driveway, a playroom, a study, a conservatory and a cloakroom, as well as large kitchens, lounges, dining rooms and four bathrooms (two en suite).

Despite wanting a double garage, the research also shows Londoners are looking for a dream property with good transport links within a mile and a half and, preferably, no further than 13 miles from the office.

Most respondents agreed a nearby local pub was important and one-in-three suggested they would require a swimming pool and a sauna in their property.

Origin surveyed 2,000 homeowners in the UK to discover the shape of the country’s dream home was.

Nationally more than half preferred a home with a sea view and friendly neighbours, worth around £458,000.

Origin director Ben Brocklesby said: “We wanted to find out more about the concept of the forever home and whether it still existed.

“Years ago it was not unusual for people to live in the same house for their entire lives, but we’ve certainly seen a shift in this trend as we now live in an average of seven homes throughout our lifetimes.

“Interestingly, more than three quarters of people in the region still believe in the concept of a forever home, which shows that the clear majority of homeowners are constantly climbing the property ladder, striving to find a home to live in for the rest of their lives.

“We carried out the research to find out exactly what people wanted from that property and if any of the features on their wish list could be added to their existing properties.

“Among the most sought after elements were a power shower, big windows, a bath and bi-fold or sliding doors – all of which can be incorporated into any home without the need to move.”

