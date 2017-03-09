Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London is the second most expensive city in the world for renters, according to new research.

Average rental prices soak up almost half (45%) of average salaries in our capital city meaning we are worse off than renters in Hong Kong (44%), Tokyo (40%) and New York (25%).

We’re only beaten by San Francisco where renters spend an average of 47% of their wages.

The research by Barratt London ranks 20 cities based on percentage of salary needed for a one-bedroom apartment.

The average price in London is £1,250pm, less than New York ($4,225/£2,532) but renters in the American city earn higher wages.

We are also shelling out less than Sydney (AU$2,600/£1,558) but are worse off as our cousins down under spend just 28% of their wages on rent on average..

The research also reveals 62% of Londoners rent a property, meaning only around a third of us own a home.

In contrast in Singapore 91% of people own their own home. Those that do rent are spending 40% of their salary to do so.

A spokesperson for Barratt London said: “Rental prices in London continue to demand too much of the occupier, to the extent of almost half of their monthly pay cheque.

“Renting must remain a viable option for those looking to move home, but residents might want to consider a buying market that offers plenty of incentives for first-timers.

“The London Help to Buy scheme, for example, is helping first-time buyers get on the property ladder more affordably, with just a 5% deposit and an equity loan that is interest-free for the first five years.”

