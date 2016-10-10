Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Property Latest news on homes to buy or rent
Trending Canary Wharf West Ham United FC Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Why London needs a city-wide tenants association to fight for renters' rights

Green Party London Assembly Member Sian Berry calls on Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan to back creation of body

Sian Berry runs her eyes over properties to let outside and estate agency

Acall for the foundation of an independent association to represent the capital’s tenants has followed the findings of a report on the state of the rental sector. London Assembly Member Sian Berry has published What Are London Renters Thinking? drawing on the results of her survey of the city’s private tenants, asking the Mayor Of London to support the creation of such a group.

While respondents were self-selection she said the study “laid bare the scale of dissatisfaction among London’s renters, over a range of areas including rocketing rent costs, incomplete repairs, lost deposits and fear of losing their homes at the end of each annual contract”.

It revealed more than 90% of tenants taking part had experienced four or more serious problems during their time renting in the capital. It also found six out of 10 would be prepared to pay a small fee to join a London-wide organisation that helped them in these ways.

Sian, who belongs to the Green Party, said: “As a renter in London for nearly 20 years, it’s important to me that I keep bringing the voices of London’s 2.3million private renters into City Hall.

“In this report I’m recommending the Mayor Of London stands up for the city’s private renters and supports them in standing up for themselves.

“The willingness of renters to pay a small fee to join a renters’ organisation is very significant, as it means such a group could become self-sustaining once it has been set up.

“The Mayor should look seriously at providing practical help such as office space and seed funding to help found an independent London-wide organisation to represent renters in our city.”

The report also revealed living in east London boroughs was comparatively expensive with residents in Havering, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Barking And Dagenham spending an average of 45% of their net income on rent.

In addition, 42% of tenants in Tower Hamlets, Newham and Barking And Dagenham reported having problems getting their deposits back off their landlord, significantly higher than the London average of 34%.

Sian is also calling for more support at the London-wide level for renters, including a central information source with links to existing renter’s groups and council schemes.

In addition to this, she wants the Mayor to push the Government to devolve more powers over housing to London.

The survey covered responses from 1,530 people – 78% from those currently renting. The most common problems experienced by tenants were to do with repairs and maintenance (75%), closely followed by concerns over health due to damp and mould (64%).

Next were problems getting deposits back (52%) and issues around being made to move out (43%).

The survey found one in five renters had been made homeless or forced to stay with friends after being forced to leave a rental home.

Around 13% had experienced temporary homelessness in the past three years.

Sian said: “This is a very worrying finding. While many are lucky to be able to stay with friends for short periods, the ability to afford a spare room is increasingly uncommon among private renters.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Rental rises modest as landlords balance demands

Homelet's index shows figures for London even less dramatic than the national average with falls in some boroughs

Related Tags

In The News
Renting
Places
Newham
Tower Hamlets
Organisations
Green Party

Most Read in News

  1. Renting
    Why London needs a city-wide tenants association to fight for renters' rights
  2. Career
    Will joining the Freemasons help or hinder my career?
  3. Bow
    ‘Stylish and spacious’ homes at St Paul’s Square up for sale
  4. London City Airport
    London City Airport embraces paperless journeys
  5. London
    The Park Crescent in Marylebone launched with art exhibition

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  2. Career
    Will joining the Freemasons help or hinder my career?
  3. Isle of Dogs
    Mayor supports calls for Isle of Dogs investment
  4. South Quay
    See Westfield tycoon’s yacht sail into Canary Wharf
  5. South Quay
    Fresh plans for 225 Marsh Wall near Canary Wharf filed with Tower Hamlets Council
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter