A stop-motion animator, who has worked on several Hollywood hits including Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, has chosen London City Island as his home.

Tim Allen, decided to move to the development after he was attracted by the“creative slant” of Leamouth Peninsula, which is also due to become home to the London Film School.

As well as Corpse Bride he has worked on Frankenweenie, Fantastic Mr Fox and the Oscar-winning Peter And The Wolf.

Below he explains his decision to relocate:

Why London City Island?

I was familiar with the area having discovered Trinity Buoy Wharf and the Bow Creek Cafe, which is going to be one of my favourite locals. It’s definitely one of Docklands’ gems.

I had seen the City Island developments starting construction. It’s a stunning area, with the whole development surrounded by water, which makes it really peaceful.

Also, I’ve worked at Three Mills Studios many times, and was invited back to work on a movie.

Both City Island and Three Mills are on the River Lea, so it will simply be a 30-minute commute, walking along the river to work, which also sounded beautiful.

Tim Allen working on Creature Comforts USA

You’re one of the early pioneers – how does that feel?

What’s exciting is that you get to be part of a community as it’s forming. I love the fact the island has a creative slant to it.

The London Film School is also coming here and the English National Ballet too. My lifestyle and work is utterly creative, and I’ll be moving into a creative community that’s in the process of forming – that feels right.

Where have you lived before?

I’ve lived in east London for over 12 years and with the 2012 Olympics, we’ve seen so much development and there are lots of interesting quirky places, with bags of character.

Sometimes work has taken me to different countries, such as Poland, Norway and Brazil but much as I love the opportunity to travel, I feel east London is my home, specifically Docklands.

What’s the view from your balcony?

It’s still under construction, so I’m only guessing, but I should be able to see the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and possibly the Orbit, plus the Excel centre, London City Airport and the Royal Victoria Docks.

London City Island with The O2 and Canary Wharf in the background

What are your hopes for London City Island in the future?

I’d like to see an interesting development with all the retail elements on the ground floor.

One hope is that there is a hub of interesting places to go to on City Island itself.

Trinity Buoy Wharf looks to be continuing to develop and there’s a possibility of there being a pier there, which will be great.

I’m also looking forward to seeing the River Lea develop, with all the work being done to make access easier and open it up, with park spaces and coffee shops so you can walk the whole river.

The final building of London City Island will be launched on Saturday, September 3, with 217 units going on sale, with the development formerly opening on the same day.

