Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The fear of being near a cemetery extends beyond Halloween according to HouseSimple.com .

The online estate agent says people living next to a graveyard in east London could see a frightening 50% chopped off the value of their property.

There are around 14,000 cemeteries and the company looked at property prices on streets in 13 UK towns and cities which are next to cemeteries.

Houses neighbouring St Patrick’s Cemetery in Leytonstone were on average worth £258,400, which is half the average £511,311 homes are worth elsewhere in the E11 postcode.

On average in the UK house prices drop by 23% if you live nextdoor to a cemetery.

However, a spooky address doesn’t appear to chill prices everywhere. Property prices next to Harehills Cemetery in Leeds are actually 7.4% higher than the postcode average, and prices next to Hollybrook Cemetery in Southampton are more than £17,000 higher on average than the average for the postcode.

And CEO of HouseSimple.com Alex Gosling said living next to the deceased is not all doom and gloom and can bring a unique peace of mind.

“For many of us, living next to a cemetery would cause us sleepless nights. But for buyers who aren’t easily spooked, they could pick up a bargain.

“And if you can get past the fact there are gravestones a few yards from your front door, what you’re actually overlooking is a serene and quiet space, that is unlikely to ever be developed.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook