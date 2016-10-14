Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Living In London has opened an office in Marine Wharf, marking the company’s continued growth in 2016 “despite Brexit”.

The premises in Seafarer Way will help the estate agency accommodate the employees it took on recently and coincides with the company’s 14th year in SE16.

Director Ben Miller, who heads up the new office with brother Adam, said: “Despite Brexit, business is doing better than ever and we’re in a strong position to take on more staff and continue to grow.”

Adam, also a director, said: “It’s very important to us that this not only be a fantastic place to work, but one we’d be proud to bring clients.

“A lot of thought went into the layout and branding of the office and I think it truly delivers on every level We’re excited to provide our vendors, buyers, landlords and tenants a customer service hub, where all their needs can be met under one roof.”

The office includes a board room displaying the company logo, a kitchen, a shower room and coloured LED lighting.

The Marine Wharf branch will offer sales, lettings, property management and free market appraisals.

