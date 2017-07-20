Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is no tall tale. The private mews where Roald Dahl wrote his most famous books has a £3.95million home for sale.

Only a twit would fail to appreciate the charms of the five-bedroom home, which occupies the top floor of the four terraced houses.

It is situated at Number Eight in the private, gated Turnchapel Mews, located near Battersea Park and within walking distance of Wandsworth Road and Clapham Common Underground stations.

The interiors create the feel of a relaxed, country home but it is actually located less than 20 minutes from Sloane Square and Victoria station and 45 minutes from Canary Wharf via public transport.

Residents will feel like they have found a golden ticket thanks to the 4,077sq ft of space in the apartment, which includes a grand entrance hall, three bathrooms, a loft-like peaked ceiling kitchen and breakfast room, expansive dining and drawing rooms, 90ft terrace and private parking for two cars.

A giant benefit of the property is the big, friendly self-contained studio apartment. It can be entered via the main entrance hall or through its own private arched doorway off the cobbles, with kitchen-dining room, sitting room, shower room and guest WC.

Roald Dahl moved into the ground floor home, directly beneath Number Eight, in 1982, following the publication of The BFG.

He found it such a giant peach of a place that he lived in Turnchapel Mews, which he called his “little piece of London”, until his death in 1990.

During this period he worked on and completed some of his best known works, including The Witches (1983) and Matilda (1988). The animated film of The BFG was released in 1989.

The mews was also home to Euan Uglow, described as one of the UK’s greatest contemporary artists, from 1958.

He transformed the home into his private studio, where he completed some of his most notable works, some of which are on display at Tate Modern.

Number Eight has its own inspirational aspects, with the current owner using it as a base for her business- coaching and supporting women with cancer.

Russell Simpson director Jake Russell said: “When I first set foot in this apartment I felt as if I was walking into a Tardis.

“The incredible sense of space is hard to envisage from the outside, but as soon as you step inside it feels as though the rooms just go on forever.

“Typically mews houses are thought of as generally smaller than a typical house, with tight rooms and low ceiling heights. Number Eight Turnchapel Mews could not be further from that.

“In my opinion it’s the perfect family home for someone who wants to be away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, but remain in London.

“The benefit of living in a private gated residence, as well as being so close to two of the finest green spaces in London will be incredibly enticing for a family.”

The mews dates back to the mid-19th century and its original purpose was to provide stable and coach house accommodation for the main houses on the surrounding streets.

A reference to its past use is present on brickwork facing the courtyard, with a fading paintwork sign stating “Horses bought and sold/horses and carriages jobbed for any period/Cedars Motor.”

Contact Russell Simpson on 020 7225 0277 for more details.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook