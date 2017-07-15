Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a London estate agency have spent a day learning how best to serve their customers, with a little help from an Australian property guru and Stamford Bridge stadium.

Life Residential hosted a training day with real estate expert John Phegan at the home of Chelsea Football Club to focus on how to have a client an experience that doesn’t end once the transaction is over.

Josh spent the day with Life’s lettings and sales teams using a combination of interactive presentations, role-plays and break-out group sessions with the aim of developing understanding of the customer experience and how it might be improved.

Josh said: “It’s really important from the consumer’s perspective, whether they’re the buyer, tenant, landlord or seller, that whoever they’re working with, that they’re really good at what they do.

“As consumers today we expect competence in every area of service we receive.

“With the estate agency model, there is no doubt a lot of areas of competence that we need to build on, because as agents you get to deal with so many different people from diverse walks of life who are all experiencing different situations.

“In the time that I’ve spent with Life, one of the key things I’ve picked up is that it’s quite a youthful culture – there are a lot of people that are very keen to learn about what it actually takes to deliver great service.

“We’re seeing a lot of people that actually want to grow inside of their careers and see estate agency as a career for life.”

Life’s director of sales and marketing, Scott Ayliffe, said: “The main reason for having Josh with us was to invest back into our people – staff and clients.

“Part of his seminar was about raising our standards. We know we are doing some things very well, but we want to be exceptionally good at what we do.

There is always room to improve.”

Life has recently relaunched its website with a campaign to counter-act the negative stereotypes associated with estate agents. For more information, see here .

