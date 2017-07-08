Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A set of 48 home are being released for shared-ownership sale at Merchants Walk in Bow.

The one, two and three bedroom apartments are a 30-minute walk or seven-minute train ride from Canary Wharf.

They all come with their own private balcony and spacious interiors with kitchens finished with contemporary gloss units, pebblestone laminate worktops and Zanussi integrated appliances.

Bedrooms feature deluxe Thompkinson twist carpet and built-in wardrobes in the master bedroom.

Devons Road DLR station is moments away with Bank reachable in 16 minutes and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 10 minutes.

Developer Peabody, which won Residential Development of the Year 2016 at The Wharf Property Awards, will launch the home on Saturday, July 8-9.

Peabody marketing manager Andrew Peglau said: “As well as a choice of stylish one, two and three bedroom apartments, the development is in a prime location with multiple transport links that connect residents to central London and beyond. Merchants Walk provides first time buyers with the perfect opportunity to get onto the property ladder in Zone 2.”

Prices start at £126,000 for a 35 per cent share of a one-bedroom apartment, with full market value £360,000.

Contact 020 7021 4842 or visit peabodysales.co.uk

