A selection of suites and one, two and three-bedroom apartments is set to go on sale as the latest phase of Royal Wharf is launched.

The developers behind the Royal Docks scheme are ready to unveil the 70-property John Cabot House with prices starting at £335,000.

Ballymore and Oxley say the homes in the four blocks are near the 40-acre development’s high street and market square but are nevertheless pitched at a slightly lower price point.

The flats, which are set for release on Saturday, October 29, include kitchens and living areas, offering views over Lyle Park and the surrounding green spaces of Royal Wharf.

The buildings making up John Cabot House are set around a courtyard with designs inspired by the traditional Georgian architecture of Belgravia and Fitzrovia, according to the developers. Both are around half an hour away by public transport should residents wish to take a look at the real thing.

Once completed, Royal Wharf will comprise 3,400 homes with commuters served by Pontoon Dock or West Silvertown DLR stations offering connections to Canary Wharf in around 11 minutes.

One-beds in the phase start at £405,000 with two and three-beds from £550,000 and £645,000 respectively.

