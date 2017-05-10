Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

First-time buyers wanting to live in Shoreditch can get a shared ownership home for under £220,000.

The Back Church Lane development has two one-bedroom apartments left for sale.

They include an integrated dishwasher, fridge freezer, microwave and oven, underfloor heating, fitted wardrobe, vinyl tiling throughout and Villeroy And Boch bathroom suites.

The homes are close to Aldgate and Tower Hill Underground stations and Shadwell DLR with Canary Wharf an eight-minute train ride away.

Brick Lane is also only a stroll away offering access to an eclectic mix of nightlife, cafes and restaurants.

The development is being marketed by Latimer, Clarion Housing Group’s new private and shared ownership sales brand.

Director of sales Tim Seward said: “Back Church Lane is not only perfectly located for professionals working in the city but on its doorstep is one of London’s trendiest districts, with nightlife that you’d struggle to match anywhere else.

“This scheme is perfect for young professionals who want to be close to the action but aren’t able to afford the high up front costs of buying a home outright. With only two homes remaining at this scheme, we would urge buyers to act now before they are snapped up.”

One home has a market value of £620,000 and is available from £217,000 for a 35% share.

The other is worth £670,00 and is available for £234,500 for a minimum 35% share.

Go to latimerhomes.com or call the Latimer sales team on 0845 304 1002.

