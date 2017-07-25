Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Developers of Stratford Broadway are hoping it’s low deposit shared ownership scheme will attract a final few buyers.

According to research from My Home Move, the average deposit in London was over £120,000 during the first three months of 2017 in England and Wales.

Homes in Stratford Broadway can be bought with a deposit starting at £15,150.

More than 90% of the 35-home scheme is now sold with a handful of two-bedroom flats remaining and available to move into now.

Forming part of the Stratosphere development, the homes are on the doorstep of Stratford station, offering travel to Canary Wharf in 20 minutes via the Jubilee line.

Residents will have access to concierge, a gym and a roof top terrace at the adjacent Stratosphere towers.

East Thames Director of sales and marketing Tony Harker said: “Stratford Broadway has proved very popular with young professionals that would like to live in a prime London location, however cannot affordable to save up a large deposit.

“Through the shared ownership scheme purchasers can buy in areas that they would usually be priced out of.

“Stratford Broadway is situated in an enviable location, within close proximity of Stratford station which offers excellent connections to the rest of the city.

“All the one-bedroom apartments have sold out and there are only a handful of two-bedroom apartments remaining. What’s more, these homes are ready to move into now.”

Each apartment boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, an open plan living area with integrated kitchen diner, decked balcony and an en suite and a fitted mirror wardrobe to the master bedroom.

Westfield Stratford City is within walking distance offering hundreds of shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is also a short walk, with 560 acres of parkland, world class sporting venues, parkland and a wide range of events and attractions.

Prices for a two-bedroom apartment start from £151,500 for a 30% share with a full market value of £505,000.

