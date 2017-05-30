Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of London’s tallest residential towers has launched on the Isle Of Dogs with every home featuring a view of the water.

Landmark Pinnacle stands 233 metres and 75 storeys high on the corner of South Dock.

It will be just two meters shy of the 67-floor Spire London which when complete in West India Quay will be Western Europe’s tallest residential tower.

Designed by architectural practice Squire And Partners, Landmark Pinnacle is the final addition to the Landmark Trilogy consisting of the 45-floor Landmark East and 30-floor Landmark West.

Developer Chalegrove Properties Limited is creating 752 homes ranging from suites to one-, two-and three-bedroom apartments, and a collection of penthouses.

The building is orientated so the homes are on the west and east sides to ensure residents enjoy natural sunlight throughout the day.

They all feature timber floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that all have views either of the River Thames or the dock and some also benefit from winter gardens.

Residents will have access to the 4,500 ft sq park Pinnacle Park, a 24-hour concierge and the first floor Media Space which includes a 65-seater cinema, lounge and bar area.

Partner at Squire and Partners Henry Squire said “The design celebrates the purity and elegance of a simple geometrical form.

“Rising from a substantial base of patterned stainless steel, which references the dockside structures and textures of the local area, the double glazed façade reflects the surrounding streetscape and skyline of London, punctuated by amenity floors and rooftop gardens.”

The three full floors of amentity space start on level 27th, which is an indoor version of the classic London Square, designed with Farrer Huxley Associates, with 3.5 meter high ceilings and filled with plants and vegetation.

London’s highest private residents’ gym and activities studio is on level 56th which also has a golf simulator and putting green, arcade room, lounge and two private dining areas, each with a bar and kitchen so residents can host dinner parties.

The 75th floor roof terrace crowns the building, with the eastern side inspired by the idea of sitting in the clouds’ with topiarised hedging and trees chosen to provide spring blossom and autumn colour.

The western side is inspired by mountain tops and includes a water feature and romantic meadow surrounded by soft colourful grasses.

Chalegrove Properties project coordinator Rami Atallah said: “Within the building we’ve gone to great lengths to help create a sense of community, which is an increasingly rare aspect of living in a residential tower. The modern cityscape does not provide neighbourhoods for today’s children.

“By creating parks and open spaces on the upper floors, we aim to create a ‘vertical neighbourhood’ that will promote a sense of community within the building where neighbours can become friends.”

The homes are being sold through agents Knight Frank and JLL whose sales manager Michelle Bishop said: “The long-term prospects at Landmark Pinnacle are exceptional. The location is unmatched.

“Coupled with the ever-increasing popularity of Canary Wharf as a residential destination, there is a lot of excitement surrounding this project.”

The scheme is a few minutes walk from Canary Wharf Underground Station and Heron Quays or South Quay DLR stations.

Thames Clipper service offers a route into central London via the River Thames.

For international travel, London City Airport is under four miles and a 30 minute DLR journey away.

Prices start at £425,000 and the first residents are expected to move in during Q3 of 2020.

Contact the sales team on 0203 905 6826 or sales@landmarkpinnacle.com or visit the marketing suite at 40 Landmark Square, E14 4AB.

