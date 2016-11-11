Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A once forgotten part of London is soon to see the seeds of regeneration, planted by the construction of the Millennium Dome and the success of its reincarnation as The O2, germinate. That’s what developer Knight Dragon says is happening to Greenwich Peninsula, describing it as a “place of change, dynamism and opportunity”.

The Chinese company is engaged in a project to create a cultural district across the Thames from Canary Wharf, with a 34,000-strong community of residents at its heart.

It’s currently building 15,720 homes, 13,000 job opportunities, 2,000 school places alongside £500million-worth of public and social spaces, central London’s largest film studio and a 5km “sculptural running trail”.

Already home to the world’s most successful entertainment venue, the area is attracting artists, pop-ups and restaurants (some at the instigation of Knight Dragon) as well as young families and first-time buyers.

Greenwich Peninsula sales and marketing director Kerri Sibson said the transformed 150-acre district will be defined by its residents.

“The essence of the place is down to the people who live and work there and we have seen a number of artists and chefs who have moved in already,” she said. “It’s an exciting time.”

A prime example is Farmopolis. Opened on an old coal jetty in the summer of 2016 its team of festival-creators and urban landscapers created a floating oasis in order to re-home thousands of plants form the Chelsea Flower Show.

The project’s ambition is to one day feed the peninsula through its urban farming initiative. Elsewhere artist Jemima Burrill has been brought in to curate the peninsula’s first art gallery NOW and its hoped the film studio will tempt Hollywood producers to the area when it comes to fruition.

However, Kerri was keen to stress prospective buyers and tenants wouldn’t just be attracted by its cultural offering.

Kerri said: “There are a number of incredible features about the place, the biggest one, of course, is the river front.

“You get a real sense of place when you’re down there as you have the Thames surrounding the peninsula. It’s really different to anywhere else.

“You have the river either side and you get that feeling of respite. It’s such an amazing asset.”

One of the areas being developed is the Upper Riverside neighbourhood – five glass and stone towers with panoramic views of the Thames.

Architects Skidmore, Owings And Merrill (SOM), designers of the new World Trade Centre, have even angled the buildings in a particular way so all residents can see the water.

A selection of these apartments in numbers one and two in Upper Riverside have been released and are set to be completed in the second half of 2018.

The units range from one-bedroom apartments starting at £540,000, to a penthouse boasting a private river-facing roof garden for £2.1million.

SOM’s Kent Jackson said: “This is one of the best locations in London and we wanted to make the most of that – to bring the Southbank feel to the peninsula.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook