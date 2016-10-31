Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kingsley Hamilton has been named the best estate agency in Canary Wharf at the All Agents Awards 2016 .

The company based at One Canada Square won best letting agent, best estate agent and best overall agent in Canary Wharf.

The awards presented by All Agents, a customer review platform for the property industry, are said to be solely based on client reviews.

According to Kingsley Hamilton , the awards are the largest free customer-based scheme for the industry and every agency in the UK is entered automatically.

Marketing executive Jenny Sowinski said on the agency’s website: “Not only is it a testament to our hard work and dedication throughout the year but it also demonstrates our core values of customer care, personal service, and expert knowledge are really shining through.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook