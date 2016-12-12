Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JS Wright has been awarded a £3.5million contract to fit out the New Union Wharf development on the Isle Of Dogs.

The building services provider will design and build the mechanical services for 144 energy efficient, affordable homes in the development’s second and third phases.

The contract will also see the delivery of a combined heat and power energy centre for the six-block scheme, that will replace an ageing 1970s housing estate.

All apartments will include heat recovery ventilation, underfloor heating, low pressure hot water heating and domestic hot and cold water services.

The regeneration of the site by developer Hill will see the old estate replaced with a total of 399 homes.

It will feature apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms with all including outdoor areas in the form of winter gardens or balconies.

The dwellings will be available for social rent, shared ownership and outright sale.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook