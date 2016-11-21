Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The buzzwords came thick and fast as Greenwich Millennium Village launched a fresh collection of homes. Not only are “uberhauses” available at Iverna Quay, but the development offers “village living” despite being a 10-storey block to “perspective buyers”, which we’ll assume is a typo in the press release, unless it has something to do with the views from the flats.

In other words, the building offers a selection of 72 apartments with prices starting at £425,000 for a one-bed.

Other options include two-bed flats, maisonettes and duplexes (the aforementioned ubers).

At entry level buyers can look forward to their own outdoor space in the shape of either a balcony or an enclosed garden if on the ground floor. Inside, layouts are open-plan with full height glazing.

A joint project between Countryside and Taylor Wimpey, Greenwich Millennium Village will eventually see 3,000 homes constructed on the peninsula around a central square.

As it’s name suggests, residents began moving in 16 years ago, so local facilities are well developed including shops, a hairdresser, an Ayurveda spa, a nursery, and Millennium Primary School, rated outstanding by Ofsted.

There’s also a 50-acre ecology park with two lakes and, reportedly, thriving wildlife nearby.

Canary Wharf workers can look forward to a single stop commute from North Greenwich on the Jubilee line (now running through the night on Fridays and Saturdays) with the area also served by the Thames Clippers and Emirates Air Line .

Greenwich Millennium Village director Chris Bladon said: “The development has matured into a desirable neighbourhood with a reputation for high quality homes in a sustainable setting.

“Iverna Quay will not only benefit from village living, but is also right on the banks of the Thames.

“Given the success of earlier phases of the development we are expecting strong demand.”

Perhaps the only downside will be the property’s potential to date prematurely as we accelerate away from the year 2000.

For more information about Iverna Quay call 020 8305 2712.

