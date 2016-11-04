Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Property investors have said despite Brexit uncertainty the capital is still where they want to spend their money.

Dozens of potential buyers gathered at the Radisson Blu Edwardian New Providence Wharf on Thursday, November 3, to learn more about the market in east London, Canary Wharf and Docklands.

Buy London: The Developing Skyline was hosted by The Wharf in partnership with Sina Overseas Properties UK and introduced guests to estate agents and property experts from the area.

Cloris Xu, 26, from Canada Water said: “I’m looking for some property maybe for investment or even for myself as I don’t own any already. I’m looking for somewhere in south east London or maybe even north.

“I want to invest as I live here and work near Tower Bridge and I love London.”

Crossharbour residents Jenny Yang and Marco Mao were there with their young daughter.

“We wanted to learn more information about the property market,” said Jenny.

“We are landlords ourselves, we have a couple of properties already that we rent out to professionals.”

Marco said: “We are mainly looking at the Isle Of Dogs because there is so much investment in the area and we think it has good potential for growth.”

The event was sponsored by estate agency Johns And Co , Landmark Estates and Knight Frank , which offered investors insight from its stand.

Other exhibitors were Manhattan Plaza , Dollar Bay , Gawor And Co , Metro Village and China Taiping Insurance , whose assistant managing director Jimmy Yan gave a presentation.

Johns And Co founder and managing director John Morley also spoke about his firm’s latest office due to open at Royal Wharf, while Landmark’s regional manager Spencer Fortag delivered a fascinating account of the history of development in the area.

ABP also had a stand and chief operating officer John Miu revealed in his talk that ground had been broken on its £1.7billion project to regenerate Royal Albert Dock.

Phase one is expected to be finished by 2018, to coincide with Crossrail and the entire development, aimed at creating a “new business heart” in London, is due to be finished by 2026.

“We see more and more Chinese investors coming to the market,” he said, “it has increased five times in the last six years.

“By 2025 Chinese investment is expected to be up to £105billion in the UK. So there is one thing we know- Brexit or no Brexit – here we are.”

Harry Shi, 29, from New Providence Wharf, spent a long time talking to the experts with his partner.

He said: “We are thinking of buying for ourselves so we are trying to see what is going on with the market. We are looking around Canary Wharf for a house or a flat.

“We think it is quite a sustainable market. Prices don’t seem to decline so it is a good market to invest in. We don’t know what will happen after Brexit but maybe it is an opportunity to invest.

“We have rented for years so maybe now is the time to buy.”

The guests also heard from Christian Male, a partner in SimpsonHaugh And Partners architects, who spoke about how the skyline was expected to change given the 230-odd tall buildings planned for the capital.

