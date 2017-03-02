Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Infrastructure work on the multi- million pound Harbour Central development on the Isle of Dogs is about to begin.

Building services specialist J S Wright has secured a two-year contract worth more than £8m to provide the engineering infrastructure systems for the five new high-rise buildings.

They are being built by Galliard Homes and when complete will house 642 luxury private apartments with the centrepiece being the 41-storey Maine Tower.

The first phase of homes sold out with in hours when released on to the market in 2015. And the final phase of was released in July 2016 with prices starting at £699,000.

Galliard’s website still has 20 apartments listed for sale consisting of eight one-bedrooms, five two-bedrooms and seven three-bedrooms with prices ranging from £705,000 to £1.37m.

J S Wright’s contract is due for completion by March 2019 and will see the company provide low pressure hot water heating and chilled water cooling systems, served by a combined heat and power energy centre installed on the 467ft high roof of the landmark tower.

The company will also equip the scheme with above ground drainage and rainwater harvesting systems, gas services, and domestic hot and cold water services including boosted cold water, along with wet risers, sprinklers, car park and smoke ventilation, and irrigation systems.

The contract follows the completion in December 2016 of J S Wright’s fit out of nearby Capital Towers, another luxury residential development comprising the 34-level Sky View Tower and 14-level City Wall Tower, for Galliard Homes.

Managing director of J S Wright Marcus Aniol said: “We are delighted that our proven skills and expertise in equipping luxury high-rise developments have been rewarded with another commission from a developer with whom we have built a highly successful working relationship.”

