A series of new homes in Ilford have been released to the market, aimed at enticing young city-loving professionals out to Zone 4.

Developer Nu Living has launched phase two of its 360 Degrees flats in Barking, built with first-time buyers in mind.

It is predicting a high level of interest for the properties as 95% of phase one has already been sold off plan.

The development is made up of four towers with one-bedroom homes priced from £295,000 and two-beds from £360,000.

NU Living sales and marketing director Linda Faucher said: “The interest we have received so far for 360 Degrees has exceeded our expectations.

“We wanted to deliver high quality homes in Zone 4 at an affordable price, and we are delighted to have accomplished this.

“The success of phase one has been fantastic, and given the interest and enquiries we are already receiving about Phase Two, we are anticipating a high level of early reservations.”

Each dwelling has fully integrated kitchen appliances, wood flooring, and under-floor heating.

Bedrooms come with fitted wardrobes, pendant lighting and premier veneered doors.

Occupiers will also benefit from individual private balconies and communal outdoor space in the form of a rooftop garden, offering panoramic views of central London’s skyline.

Residents will be 500m from the Vicarage Field development, which is slated to become a contemporary shopping, leisure and residential quarter.

Barking train station is a three-minute walk away with commuters able to access the district Line or reach Canary Wharf in 18 minutes via the C2C train to West Ham and the Jubilee line.

By road, the A406 is less than a mile away, providing direct access to the M11 for the M25.

Barking town centre is a five-minute walk away and Westfield Stratford City’s shops and 100-plus eateries can be reached in around 20 minutes via car or Tube.

For further information and to register interest go to 360barkingig11.co.uk and for sales enquiries call 020 3675 8554.

