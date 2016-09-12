Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Hoxton Nine development set for launch

  • Updated
  • By

East London scheme near Old Street station comprises a nonet of homes ranging from one to three-bedroom properties

Interiors at Hoxton Nine feature polished concrete pillars

A development of nine homes in Hoxton is set for its official launch on Thursday, September 15. Unimaginatively called Hoxton Nine, the scheme is close to Old Street station and features one, two and three-bedroom properties.

Created by Hamilton Court Developments the homes start at £600,000 and feature exposed polished concrete columns, underfloor heating and DesignSpace London kitchens.

The developer’s managing director Jonathan Ellis said: “Hoxton Nine epitomises Hamilton Court’s ethos.

“Everything from the structure of the building and the superlative curtain wall to the custom designed bathrooms, exposed columns and fixtures throughout have been carefully considered to create an oasis of stylish calm in the middle of one of London’s busiest and trendiest areas.

“Over the last 10 years I have been developing similar sized projects within the area, each one with a completely different style, look and feel from the last but with the same level of attention to detail.”

The homes are being marketed by estate agency Currell .

Its director of New Homes Ian Crawt said: “Hoxton Nine combines an outstanding location that sits between the capital’s finance, tech and creative hubs, with leading architecture and interiors carefully curated by a number of renowned British brands to create a standout product.

“Boutique developments are popular with discerning buyers who enjoy the level of exclusivity that comes with owning just one of a limited number of apartments.”

Details of the penthouse at the development are only available on request but all residents will benefit from the various amenities in Hoxton and neighbouring Shoreditch including a wide range or restaurants, pubs, bars, fresh food markets, gyms, members’ clubs and boutique fashion retailers.

Those commuting to Canary Wharf can look forward to a journey of about 20 minutes via the Northern and Jubilee lines.

For more information about the scheme contact Currell New Homes on 020 7226 6611.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Tower Hamlets mayor attends PageGroup telethon to land East End youngsters work experience

John Biggs speaks to City and Canary Wharf clients of the recruitment firm to secure placements for 14 to 18-year-olds from east London

Related Tags

Places
The City
Canary Wharf

Most Read in News

  1. Bethnal Green
    Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old
  2. Charity
    Celebrities flock to Canary Wharf for BGC Charity Day
  3. Canary Wharf
    Pleasure cruiser smashes into Canary Wharf riverside
  4. South Quay
    See Westfield tycoon’s yacht sail into Canary Wharf
  5. The City
    Hoxton Nine development set for launch

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. West Ham United FC
    How the London Stadium lost its shine in one afternoon
  2. Canary Wharf
    Pleasure cruiser smashes into Canary Wharf riverside
  3. Bethnal Green
    Detectives investigate murder of Bethnal Green 26-year-old
  4. UK & World News
    Morning news headlines: Corbyn's opponents could return to shadow cabinet, say allies
  5. Charity
    Celebrities flock to Canary Wharf for BGC Charity Day
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter