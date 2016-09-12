A development of nine homes in Hoxton is set for its official launch on Thursday, September 15. Unimaginatively called Hoxton Nine, the scheme is close to Old Street station and features one, two and three-bedroom properties.

Created by Hamilton Court Developments the homes start at £600,000 and feature exposed polished concrete columns, underfloor heating and DesignSpace London kitchens.

The developer’s managing director Jonathan Ellis said: “Hoxton Nine epitomises Hamilton Court’s ethos.

“Everything from the structure of the building and the superlative curtain wall to the custom designed bathrooms, exposed columns and fixtures throughout have been carefully considered to create an oasis of stylish calm in the middle of one of London’s busiest and trendiest areas.

“Over the last 10 years I have been developing similar sized projects within the area, each one with a completely different style, look and feel from the last but with the same level of attention to detail.”

The homes are being marketed by estate agency Currell .

Its director of New Homes Ian Crawt said: “Hoxton Nine combines an outstanding location that sits between the capital’s finance, tech and creative hubs, with leading architecture and interiors carefully curated by a number of renowned British brands to create a standout product.

“Boutique developments are popular with discerning buyers who enjoy the level of exclusivity that comes with owning just one of a limited number of apartments.”

Details of the penthouse at the development are only available on request but all residents will benefit from the various amenities in Hoxton and neighbouring Shoreditch including a wide range or restaurants, pubs, bars, fresh food markets, gyms, members’ clubs and boutique fashion retailers.

Those commuting to Canary Wharf can look forward to a journey of about 20 minutes via the Northern and Jubilee lines.

For more information about the scheme contact Currell New Homes on 020 7226 6611.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook