The Wharf Property Awards 2017 will be our biggest, brightest celebration of talents in the industry in Canary Wharf, east London, the City and Docklands. Now in its fifth year, we’re delighted to have shone an unwavering spotlight on the stellar work of agencies and their employees as well as the achievements of developers and social housing providers.

To ensure the recognition our event delivers continues to be relevant, we constantly evolve to reflect the sector.

So, alongside this year’s fresh Rock Of Agents theme, we’ve decided the time is right to introduce an Architectural Achievement category.

Our intention is to highlight the extraordinary work done by developers and architects locally that continues to transform London’s skyline.

The Wharf is proud to cover an area that has been at the forefront of architectural development for housing in the capital.

And the pace of change is only going to increase in the coming years as blockbuster residential towers join the commercial cluster of the Canary Wharf estate, itself in the midst of becoming a market-leading provider of homes.

The names Main Tower, Newfoundland, The Spire, Baltimore Tower, Dollar Bay, Madison, Wardian, South Quay Plaza, 10 Park Drive, Manhattan Plaza and The Pinnacle are just the penthouse on the skyscraper when it comes to change.

In addition to the towers impressive swathes of lower-rise development in areas such as Canning Town, Stratford, Royal Docks, Greenwich Peninsula and the Isle Of Dogs.

So in 2017 we will look to celebrate the cutting-edge work of developers and architects who may enter independently or jointly for planned schemes that launched at least their first phase by January 1.

