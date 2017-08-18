Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keen devotees of the BBC’s Ripper Street may be familiar with Goodluck Hope as the meander in the River Lea where Matthew Macfadyen and Adam Rothenberg squelch about in the mud in a bid to recover bodies placed in the water with the hope they’ll be washed down to the Thames and out to sea.

Far from such gothic Victoriana, the largely derelict industrial land there today stretches out from the colourful beacon of Ballymore’s London City Island development.

It’s a juxtaposition that serves, to some extent, as premonition. For the developer’s next scheme is Goodluck Hope itself; a £500million, 804-home creation overlooking the river Thames and rising from the ashes of the area’s defunct industry.

To promote those properties Ballymore has set up shop in a former ironworks, stripping back the sheet metal to install a palm grove and an extensive marketing suite. Business has been brisk.

“The journey starts from the moment you come in,” said head of sales Emma Colin. “It’s almost like: ‘Am I in the right place?’ Then you go into the gardens and you’re immersed in feelings of height and green space.

“The indigo colours used in the branding is because that pigment first came into London through Goodluck Hope when the area was operated by the East India Company.

(Image: Matt Grayson)

“The palm grove has been created in celebration of the precious cargoes being delivered to this area – that maritime link. The landscaping of the final development will be taking some of that influence as well.

“We’ll be using established plants rather than starting from the ground up to give people a real oasis apart from the city.”

Having crossed the garden, visitors enter a modern industrial unit; the business end of the formidable suite.

Emma said: “We wanted to show as much as possible the flavour of things you will get in the interiors of the finished buildings so there’s exposed concrete, a real industrial charm with lots of different textures.

(Image: Matt Grayson)

“That extends to the model of the development too with raw metallic finishes – it’s a little bit different to have all the detail etched onto the metal.”

And if the miniature rendering isn’t enough to charm, a sizeable chunk of wall has been converted into effectively a giant iPad used to explore a 3D representation of the scheme. It’s so realistic a brief flush of concern registers as we burst through a bathroom window into an apartment.

Mercifully, the little people inhabiting the gaffe aren’t engaged in semi-naked ablutions, they’re in the kitchen cooking something that can’t be identified given the revolution.

It offers a remarkable window on the mixed use development, which is portrayed as a natural neighbour to the shipping container-housed live-work units of Trinity Buoy Wharf.

(Image: Matt Grayson)

There’s a certain European charm to the leafy public squares, one of which is built around an in-filled dry dock, perfect for petanque.

Emma said: “People from Canary Wharf will be interested in Goodluck Hope because it’s different. It comes down to wanting everything at your fingertips but still having that contrast in your lifestyle.

“If you’re working in a busy place then you want to know it’s close by but, on the weekends for example, you certainly won’t feel like you’re close to the office.

“With London City Island we knew we wanted to create a cultural hub and the arrival of the London Film School and the English National Ballet in 2018 are huge coups for us.

(Image: Matt Grayson)

"For Goodluck Hope it’s also about those handpicked retail tenants. As a whole I think it’s a really exciting offering, to live amongst all these things.”

In addition to various retail units, residents will also be able to access a microbrewery and pub, which are being brought in specially as well as all the facilities at London City Island’s Arts Club.

Emma said: “When you look at it now and how it’s going to be in five years time, it’s going to be a very, very different place.”

Prices at Goodluck Hope start at £515,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.

The most expensive property is a three-bedroom home for £1,414,500.

