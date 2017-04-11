Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Now the sun is out patches of grass suitable for basking are at a premium.

In Tower Hamlets only a third of properties for sale have a garden.

But those willing to travel one stop on the Tube to Canada Water and will find a property development boasting almost three acres of recreational space.

Gardens, we’re told, were integral to the design of Quebec Quarter , a collection of 220 apartments in Southwark.

Architects and landscapers apparently took inspiration from the Russia Dock Woodlands that run alongside the site.

Housing association L And Q, which is developing the site is set to release a collection of 20 apartments for private sale in late April, with prices starting from £560,000 for a one-bedroom.

Two-beds are priced from £650,000 while three-beds start at £745,000.

The development, made up of seven blocks stepped in height, has already completed it first phase with all but one of its properties filled.

This second phase is expected to be completed in July. And the third phase and communal gardens in 2018.

The green spaces will graduate from wild forest to urban garden and were dreamt up by landscape design consultancy Outerspace.

L And Q sales and marketing director Cathy Lloyd said: “Outdoor space is incredibly valuable to London buyers and L And Q worked hard with professional landscape architects to create as much greenery for the residents as possible.

“Investing in the landscaping and planting at Quebec Quarter is a key aspect of the development as a whole, and by putting an emphasis on communal areas, we aim to create a true sense of community within the scheme.”

The gardens will be filled with flowering plants, native trees, including mature maples and oaks which are important for attracting wildlife, and wild garlic found in abundance in the woods.

Outerspace creative director Richard Broome said:“We felt it was important for the landscaping to reflect the development’s variety of surroundings.

“From the modern, urban layout near Quebec Way to the much wilder-feeling border of the Russia Dock Woodlands, the communal gardens offer something for everyone.”

Covering five acres in total, 65% of the development is dedicated to recreational areas and the homes offer views of the outdoor spaces from private balconies or extensive terraces, with some top floor apartments having views of Canary Wharf.

The estate can be reached in two minutes via the Jubilee line, with Quebec Quarter sitting equidistant between Canada Water and Surrey Quays stations.

The area may also benefit from the completion of the proposed Brunel Bridge in 2020 – a foot and cycle link connecting Canada Water with Canary Wharf, which has cross-party support including the backing of Mayor Of London, Sadiq Khan.

Meanwhile, those who prefer to cycle to work can take advantage of the development’s positioning on the Southwark Cycle Quietway Route and its extensive cycle storage.

Go to quebecquarter.co.uk or call 03330 033 663.

