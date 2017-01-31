Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mayfair pad where London’s first celebrity chef Peter Langan built his empire from is on the market.

The flamboyant Irishman lived at 6-8 Maddox Street in the early 60s and began his catering career at Odin’s restaurant on Devonshire Street. His talent for French cuisine saw him become head chef by 1966 and then proprietor in 1973 and his home became the offices for his burgeoning business.

In 1976 he opened a second restaurant, Langan’s Brasserie on Stratton Street in Mayfair, with business partner and movie legend Michael Caine and later chef Richard Shepherd. It became a highly fashionable haunts for celebrities including Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Margaret, Marlon Brandon, Mick Jagger and Jack Nicholson.

Both restaurant were popular with the artistic crowd and Peter converted the top floor of Maddox Street into a studio used by David Hockney, Lucian Freud, Gerald Moira, Francis Bacon and Patrick Procktor, whose works also graced the walls of the restaurant group.

Peter eventually moved to Essex with his wife Susan and tragically died in 1988 at the age of 47 in 1988 after a fire at his home.

By 2013 his business partners had sold all their shares in chain and 6-8 Maddox Street became offices for an architectural and engineering practice.

Amazon Property has now added a new chapter to the history of the property, a Edwardian Neo-Baroque building originally constructed in the early 1900s by architect Ernest George.

The former Langan offices on the lower floors have already been converted into four luxurious apartments and sold.

The upper two floors have now been transformed into a 2,142 sq.ft penthouse duplex with four bedroom suites featuring custom wardrobes and bathrooms, a dual aspect reception room that spans the entire depth and width of the building, private rooftop terraces providing views of Liberty Department Store and a bespoke open plan kitchen with Calacatta Michelangelo marble worktops and integrated appliances.

The penthouse also features Zodiaq stone and solid Oak floors, full height custom made doors and comfort cooling and underfloor heating.

Director at Amazon Property Chris Lanitis said: “This spacious and luxurious duplex penthouse is located in Mayfair’s fashion quarter just a short stroll from the luxury boutiques of Bond Street, Conduit Street and Regent’s Street. Mayfair is London’s most sought after ‘blue-chip’ address, with more 5-star hotels, top rated restaurants and VIP clubs/bars than any other district in the capital.”

Complete with lift and stairwell access, The Maddox Collection Penthouse is priced at £5.25milion (999 year lease/effective freehold).

For further viewing and sales information contact joint sole agents Knight Frank on 020 3811 2378, or CBRE Residential (Covent Garden) on 020 7420 3050.

