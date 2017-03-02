Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Heritage Centre, jobs and apprenticeships are on their way to the former Royal Mint site near the Tower of London.

Tower Hamlets Council has rubber stamped the scheme after a Section 106 agreement was finalised with developers Delancey and LRC Group.

It will ensure the refurbishment and redevelopment of the historic 5.2 acre site in Whitechapel benefits the surrounding community.

The agreement promises support and funding for at least 14 NVQ level apprenticeships for local residents and a further 20 apprenticeships or entry level roles during the construction phase.

There will be a pot of money to provide training and support to local residents so they can compete for jobs during the construction of the new development and another to pay for training and development from the time the first commercial unit opens.

Funds will also be given to create a Heritage Centre in partnership with the Royal Mint Museum and the Museum of London.

It will explain and display some of the site’s rich history and archaeological artefacts - such as remains of the Cistercian Abbey of St Mary Graces, the Royal Navy victualing yard and the Black Death Burial Grounds.

Public events will include an Open House London weekend; a not-for-profit annual event to promote public awareness of London’s building design and architecture.

Located opposite the Tower of London and next to St Katharine Docks, the scheme will transform the Royal Mint Court and surrounding buildings into 600,000 sq ft of office and retail space and 1.8 acres of public realm.

There will also be two routes created running into the development as well as a connection with St Katharine Docks and Aldgate and step-free access from Tower Hill Underground to nearby residences.

The grade two listed Johnson Smirke building will be altered to include a roof terrace.

LRC Group said the aim of the project was to “meet the demands of the future workplace”.

Managing Director at Delancey Paul Goswell said:“This site has an extraordinary past and it is important that the new Royal Mint Court has a future that local people can celebrate too – as a new workplace and leisure destination for thousands of London workers.

“We want to encourage local people to help build that future. We are happy to support skills and training for local men and women, including apprentices, and we look forward to employing them and procuring from neighbouring businesses too.

“We are determined to ensure that this commercial project breathes new life into the site and is a successful, sustainable site for all to access and enjoy.

