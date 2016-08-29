Login Register
Hackney Wick commercial space acquired by Currell estate agency

The company is planning on opening its new office in east London to take advantage of regeneration of the Fish Island area and is seeking tenants for the remaining retail units

The commercial property Currell has acquired

A commercial space in Hackney Wick has been acquired by Currell estate agency.

The property at 61-63 Wallis Road will be used by Currell for a new office and tenants will be found for the remaining space.

The office is due to open in the fourth quarter of 2016 and will provide sales, lettings, new homes, commercial agency and property management.

The remaining space offers two retail units and one cafe/restaurant unit on the ground floor with residential units above.

Anne Currell, group CEO, said “This marks a significant point in our east London expansion plans and we are delighted to have secured such a prominent space at the centre of what will become a thriving new neighbourhood.

“Hackney Wick and Fish Island are areas of great opportunity, with the potential for carefully managed development that will provide not only much needed new homes but opportunities for leisure and employment.

“The nearby Here East digital quarter, when fully operational in 2018, will bring over 7,500 workers and £340million to the local community.”

Wallis Road sits opposite Hackney Wick Overground Station, at the centre of the LLDC’s mixed-use development zone , which will be transformed into Hackney Wick Central.

It is predicted Hackney Wick and neighbouring Fish Island will have 4,500-5,000 new homes by 2025, along with commercial spaces and affordable art studios.

