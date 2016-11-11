Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build an “intelligent” climate control office at International Quarter London have been given the green light.

Joint venture partners Lendlease and London and Continental Railways (LCR) have the nod from The London Legacy Development Corporation’s planning committee to begin construction on the 600,000 sq ft structure in Stratford. It will be big enough for more than 7,000 employees and is due to be ready for occupancy by the end of 2019.

When complete, it will be the largest of three new buildings being designed for the south side of the new business centre and will have an intelligent closed-cavity façade which tracks the sun with dynamic shading and a supply of 100% fresh air throughout the building.

Lendlease’s managing director of International Quarter London Ben O’Rourke said the new building would be a “pioneering workplace for progressive businesses”.

He added: “The flexible design will allow it to be occupied by single or multiple tenants, and includes a number of technological innovations which are firsts in the UK on this scale. For example, it will feature an intelligent closed-cavity façade which tracks the sun with dynamic shading and a supply of 100% fresh air throughout the building.”

In total the 22 acre site, which neighbours the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park , will provide 4million sq ft of office space, 52,000 sq ft of shops and restaurants and three acres of parkland.

Tenancy agreements have already been reached with Transport for London and the Financial Conduct Authority and bosses are in discussions with a number of other large companies. It is expected more than 25,000 people will work at the development each day.

Chief executive at LCR David Joy said it will be “major new employment hub in East London” and added: “Planning permission for the third office scheme at International Quarter London is further good news for the project. This will be an exceptionally designed building, with exemplary grade A office space for over 7,000 employees – to join the ranks of the FCA’s and TfL’s new headquarters, both of which are progressing well."

