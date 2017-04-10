Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South-east London-based Grant Saw Solicitors LLP offers a range of legal services for individuals and businesses ranging from conveyancing to wills and probate, contesting wills, powers of attorney, commercial leases, disputes, divorce and separation and employment services.

It is also a specialist in the residential property market, covering every aspect of the industry from purchase and sale of new-build property, general conveyancing, lease extensions and even freehold enfranchisement.

This year the firm returns as a category sponsor at The Wharf Property Awards, increasing its reach to cover both our recognition of Office Manager and Residential Development.

But how has trading been since the last awards event in May 2016? Well the company has broadened its offering in recent times as development space becomes increasingly rare in the area.

“We’ve had to offer wider services, said Residential Property Department partner Maria Lati.

“You can’t rely on just the new-build sector any more. Our property department has grown so we’re serving all types of requirement, including litigation.”

According to Maria, the market remains unpredictable but not – as some may think – as a result of Brexit.

“It was more affected by the increased Stamp Duty changes than Brexit,” said Maria. “As of March 31 last year, an additional 3% has been levied on property buyers purchasing second homes and this has had an effect on investors.”

However east London remains the capital’s fastest growing area. So with offices in Greenwich and Blackheath, as well as a satellite office in Canary Wharf, what advice does the firm have for people interested in property in east London?

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

Firstly, Maria suggests buyers explore the Help To Buy products on offer. She said: “There are fewer new-builds, but to try and achieve sales they are priced more realistically and, in some cases, are offered with Help To Buy.

“There are Help to Buy packages where you can get up to a 40% contribution, as well as a Help To Buy ISA, which the Government tops up.”

Anyone familiar with the area will know there is also a fair amount of infrastructure development taking place. Maria said prices would go up in places on the Crossrail network, a consideration for any prospective buyer or investor.

This extends to the services and amenities being offered as well, such as schools.

“With any new-build, look at the services and facilities in the estate,” said Maria.

“Generally, looking at the amenities that are available in the area beforehand is core to predicting the value of a property in years to come.”

She also points to the fact there are still very favourable mortgage rates, and that interest rates on mortgages work out to cost less than renting.

Maria said The Wharf Property Awards was a one of a kind event, with Grant Saw Solicitors proud to support it.

“We are always trying to build and maintain relationships with work referrers and to have an event that recognises people’s hard work and investment in the field, gives it great value,” she said.

“The categories we are sponsoring reflect the fact we are a people company. We’re always keen to promote new development and work with either developers selling or buying,” she added.

The Wharf Property Awards 2017 are presented with Principal Sponsor Canary Wharf Group and Founding Sponsor, Gawor And Co Solicitors .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook