Galliard Homes is set to launch a package of offers designed to tempt buyers to invest in two of its developments near Canary Wharf.

The developer will unveil its E14 Collection at Amerigo Vespucci with a networking party on Tuesday, June 13.

Covering properties at its Harbour Central and Orchard Wharf developments, the package includes a 12-month service charge holiday, a free letting and management agreement if the flat is bought by a buy-to-let investor and a deal on fully furnishing the home.

The launch event will run from noon into the evening with drinks and canapes served throughout. Buyers, investors and property professionals are welcome.

Orchard Wharf is located between Canary Wharf and Royal Docks and comprises 338 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses - as well as a cafe, retail, landscaped roof terraces and courtyard gardens.

The properties range in size from 470sq ft up to 1,679sq ft and start at £447,000.

Harbour Central is made up of five residential buildings centred on the 41-storey Maine Tower, which will provide 297 apartments on its own.

In total Galliard is building 642 homes at the site with prices starting at £699,995 and interior design by Nicola Fontanella of Argent Design who has also created a scheme for Spire London at West India Quay.

Anyone wishing to attend the launch should register with Galliard by calling 020 7620 1500.

