Price is the key metric that developer Galliard Homes is selling properties at its latest development. Located between Canary Wharf and Royal Docks, Orchard Wharf is a 3,600sq m scheme that, when complete, will provide 338 one, two and three-bedroom homes, duplex properties and penthouses as well as a cafe, shops, landscaped roof terraces and courtyard gardens.

Despite being a seven-minute bus ride from One Canada Square, prices at the development, on sale from 5pm on Thursday, April 20, start at £399,000. The official launch will be at Crowne Plaza London Docklands , with sales staff on hand until Saturday, April 22.

And Galliard is keen to promote this figure , calculating buyers could save between £5,593 and £15,982 for each minute on that commute (depending on mode of transport) in comparison to “the average price of a flat in Canary Wharf, which is £510,872 (Source: Rightmove)”.

Galliard chief executive Stephen Conway said: “Orchard Wharf is in between Europe’s financial centre, Canary Wharf and the neighbouring Royal Docks regeneration zone, making it uniquely placed to be a home for both current businesspeople and incoming ones.

"Compared to apartments within Canary Wharf, the development offers incredible value.”

Designed by BUJ Architects around a centrepiece 23-storey red brick tower, the development includes a private residents lounge and daytime concierge services.

Homes range from 470sq ft to 1,679sq ft with the majority of apartments offering views in two directions.

All have either private balconies, terraces or gardens with some of the larger properties enjoying two or three balconies or terraces. Most homes also have views of the Thames.

Inside the decor includes light grey walls, walnut veneered floors and recessed low-energy LED downlighting and multiple powerpoints with USB ports.

The properties feature floor-to-ceiling windows with dark metal frames.

Kitchens are matte-finished in grey and white, with integrated Smeg appliances. Bath and shower rooms are finished with natural-coloured large format porcelain tiles, with underfloor heating and white bathroom suites.

Bedrooms feature thick grey carpet and floor-to-ceiling matte white wardrobes.

In addition to it proximity to Canary Wharf, Orchard Wharf is also within easy reach of Excel, the forthcoming ABP development and London City Airport in Royal Docks.

In the immediate future, though, with Crossrail trains arriving in December 2018, its the amenities of the already established financial centre that beckon – especially the 100,000sq ft of retail space provided by the Elizabeth line’s station, which already includes a cinema, multiple restaurants, an osteopath and a street food collective.

