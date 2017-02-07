Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Developer Berkeley Homes will launch a further 15 properties onto the market at Kidbrooke Village on Saturday, February 18. The release follows on from a group of 22 houses put up for sale in 2016, which sold out in six months.

The three and four-bedroom properties at the development start at £850,000 and range in size from 1,308sq ft to 1,467sq ft of internal space arranged over three storeys.

The three-beds include studies, two bathrooms (one en suite) and WCs, while the four-beds feature two bathrooms, separate en suites and second living spaces on second floors with corner balconies.

Berkeley Homes East Thames sales director Lyndon Nunn said: “Our urban houses have been incredibly popular as they’re very much a home for life, which is why we've seen a lot of interest from families and couples planning for children.

"A lot of buyers are upsizing from apartments as they appreciate the flexibility it offers with the outside space and the practicality of a traditional home.

The roof terraces in particular have been a real talking point with buyers – they love that it gives them such a private space alongside Kidbrooke’s parkland.”

