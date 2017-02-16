Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You could go back to school with this unusual £1.5million property in Greenwich.

Originally built as an academic hall for the nearby Wesleyan Chapel, The Hall in Peyton Place has served the community in many ways since, most recently as commercial offices.

Now vacant, it is on the market as a refurbishment project, with planning permission already in place to transform the Victorian building into a home with period features.

Provisional designs are available for the 1,966sq ft property by award-winning London-based architects RCKa.

They show the lower floors converted into two spacious double bedrooms, with two large reception rooms to the upper floor and stairs leading up to the roof terrace.

There is also space for a large open plan kitchen and dining area, with exposed brick and feature lighting to the double height space.

Director at JLL in south-east London Graham Lawes said: “The Hall is a genuine one-off property and there is nothing else like it in Greenwich.

“Its historic facade and expansive size offers buyers a truly unique opportunity to convert it into a modern home.

“With planning permission already granted, this is attractive to those looking to create their own grand-design.”

Peyton Place was named after Mr Peyton who managed horses at the nearby University Of The Navy, now the Old Royal Naval College

The property is within easy reach of Canary Wharf via a five-minute walk to Greenwich station and a 10-minute ride on the DLR.

Located within the West Greenwich Conservation Area, The Hall has a 40ft frontage with original features, including its name remaining carved into the stone above the entrance.

It is close to the independent shops on Royal Hill; a butcher, cheese shop, fishmonger, greengrocer and flower shop as well as a choice of pubs and restaurants.

For further information contact JLL on 020 8712 6596.

