A collection of properties has been released for sale in Aberfeldy Village, inspired by the history of the East India Docks.

The collection of one and two-bedroom flats, from developer Be and designed by architects Levitt Bernstein , are housed in buildings resembling modern warehouses in New Village Avenue. Each has its own private balcony or terrace.

The development comes with a hotel-style lobby, concierge service, private gym and a media lounge for watching films, as well as shops, healthcare and community facilities.

Landscaping includes private courtyards, open lawns and a tree-lined park running through the development.

Nestled between All Saints and Canning Town stations, Aberfeldy Village is well close to the DLR and Jubilee lines meaning it’s six minutes from Canary Wharf and seven minutes from London City Airport by train.

Prices start from £314,950 for a studio apartment.

For more information, call 020 8168 0020 or visit their website .

