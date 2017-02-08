Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Couple Xavier Langlois and Tim Ellis say moving from Soho to Charters Wharf has been a “breath of fresh air”.

The first-time buyers chose a one-bedroom flat on the top floor of the Greenwich development as their home. They made the decision to buy off-plan in early 2016 after visiting a show property at the waterside development by Family Mosaic .

The scheme is a three-minute walk to Greenwich DLR with trains to Canary Wharf taking 11 minutes.

And, according to Rightmove, homes in Greenwich have consistently increased in value over the last few years making it one of London’s best performing boroughs.

The couple said they were attracted to the area by its history and landmarks such as the Royal Observatory, the Cutty Sark, the Old Royal Naval College and the National Maritime Museum.

Xavier, a 30-year-old solicitor,said: “We’d been renting in Soho for a long time and we wanted to take a step on to the property ladder. Charters Wharf just felt like the perfect opportunity for us.

“It was all change at New Year, both of us resigned and got new jobs that start in February. Purchasing the house was the catalyst for us to make such changes; it was a breath of fresh air and it feels like a step up in the world.”

They purchased their one-bedroom apartment for £440,000 with a 10% deposit.

Xavier said,: “Everything was sold as seen, we weren’t mis-led or mis-sold like many of the horror stories you hear about.

“We moved in completely in about two weeks. It was manic but we managed to get it finished before Christmas.”

The remaining three-bedroom apartment at Charters Wharf is priced at £600,000 with Help to Buy available to help first-time buyers.

