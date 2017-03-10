Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Londoners hoping to make the leap away from renting in 2017 can head to the First Time Buyer Home Show in Stratford.

The event on Saturday, March 25 will include a chance to get free mortgage and legal advice from experts and to look at a range of properties available through popular schemes such as Shared Ownership and Help to Buy.

East London remains the best bet for first time buyers hoping to get on the property ladder, according to figures from the end of 2016.

And this free-to-attend property event is designed to give them a helping hand.

Headline sponsor is East Thames, a Stratford-based housing association which delivers Shared Ownership options throughout east London and Essex. At the show East Thames will be exhibiting a wide range of affordable and high quality homes, including its brand new Stratford Broadway development.

Managing director of First Time Buyer Group Lynda Clark said of hosting the event in Stratford: “This part of London is a massive draw for aspirational homebuyers looking to benefit from better value for money, yet enjoy the ever-increasing benefits of the ongoing regeneration in this part of town.

"Whilst it may be cheaper to buy in Stratford and other parts of East London, the area demonstrates strong house price growth.”

Buyers will be able to access information about various housing schemes - some of which mean only a £10,000 deposit is required.

Seminars will also be held throughout the day which will explain purchasing schemes, outline legal issues and other homebuying related matters.

Exhibitors at the show include: Help to Buy London, Catalyst Housing, John Charcoal, Direction Law, Weston Homes, Homematch, Lawcomm Solictors, Southern Home Ownership, Which?, Moat Homes, Latimer and Prince Evans Solicitors.

Stratford Town Hall, 29 The Broadway, Stratford, E15 4BQ, Saturday, March 25,10am to 4pm.

