First look inside Belvedere Gardens building at Southbank Place

Developers Canary Wharf Group and Qatari Diar have released images showing how interior of 20-storey riverside scheme will look

An interior at Belvedere Gardens by Canary Wharf Group and Qatari Diar

Fresh images showing what the interior of the latest building set to be unveiled at Southbank Place will look like have been released. Belvedere Gardens, which has been developed by Canary Wharf Group and Qatari Diar, is scheduled for official launch on Thursday, September 29.

It comprises 97 apartments split over 20 storeys into 23 one-beds, 58 two-beds and 13 three-beds with interiors designed by Goddard Littlefair decorating GRID Architects’ spaces.

GRID founding partner Craig Casci said: “We have worked carefully to ensure the unique design of this building becomes a landmark in its own right – the visually striking exterior complemented by incomparable views from within.

Read more Hoxton Nine set to launch near Old Street

“The apartments are arranged across the 10 and 20 storey elements of the building, providing 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residences culminating in spectacular penthouses at the very top levels.”

Part of the 5.25-acre Shell Centre development , Belvedere Gardens offers views over the Thames to the Houses Of Parliament and Whitehall beyond the London Eye.

Prices reflect the central location on a prime stretch of waterfront with one-beds starting at £1,050,000.

How the outside of Belvedere Gardens at Southbank Place will look

Included in that residents get access to a private lounge and an outdoor terrace, providing a space for social gatherings and business meetings, as well as an area for residents to entertain and relax.

These homes will also have access to a dedicated health and fitness facility, also designed by Goddard Littlefair, in addition to the health club already available to Southbank Place residents.

Goddard Littlefair co-Founder and director Martin Goddard said: “We have developed sophisticated interiors, designed to leave a lasting impression and enhance the rare character and setting of these apartments.

“The spaces have been carefully considered to make the most of the open aspect, the natural light and the superb river views.”

The view over the Thames from Belvedere Gardens

After the official launch potential buyers can view show apartments including fixtures, fabrics and design layouts in the development’s marketing suite in the Grade II listed County Hall building.

For further information about Southbank Place and Belvedere Gardens call 020 7001 3600.

