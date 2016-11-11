Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The end of an era has arrived. The final homes at New Providence Wharf have been released by its developer. Ballymore has unveiled eight apartments on the top three floors of Providence Tower with buyers asked to pay prices starting at £1,475,000 for the final units in its Blackwall scheme.

Their release onto the market completes a development that has significantly altered the skyline to the east of Canary Wharf, not least with the blue-rimmed Ontario Tower, completed in 2007.

This final collection of properties, on sale nine years after that completes the picture.

So what can buyers expect? Well, the marketing materials reveal half are duplexes and all weigh in at 2,100sq ft of space with up to 115sq ft of terrace and panoramic views over the capital – just the kind of thing one might expect from the upper echelons of the 43-storey tower.

Ballymore sales director, Jenny Steen said, “We are thrilled to launch these eight beautiful homes – they are the last piece of the New Providence Wharf puzzle and we look forward to welcoming the final residents to complete the existing community.”

Well worn in, the neighbourhood includes the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel and Ballymore-managed facilities including a 24-hour concierge and valet service.

Providence Tower itself boasts a Sky Lounge as well as an on-site fitness centre and spa with 25m lap pool, sauna and steam room.

Residents can travel to the city in around 12 minutes fron nearby Blackwall DLR or walk to Canary Wharf in about 10 minutes.

